BAN vs PAK | Twitter reacts to Hasan Ali gesturing Nurul Hasan to go back to pavilion after dismissing him

Today at 5:10 PM
Pakistan pacer Hasan Ali dismissed Bangladesh’s wicket-keeper batsman Nurul Hasan and gestured towards him to head back towards the pavilion in the 17th over. Nurul scored 28 runs off 22 balls with two sixes before getting caught behind by Mohammad Rizwan in the first T20I of the three-match series.
SEND OFF!
Hasan Ali does not deserve to be in our national team.— Abdullah (@noirroad) November 19, 2021
It is high time to drop this cheapster who forgot what he did a few days ago in #T20WorldCup2021. https://t.co/M2SvgeUFLN
WHAT WAS THAT!
You really are a classless guy @RealHa55an. https://t.co/A7TdSzxBOK— Usman (@iUsmanaliii) November 19, 2021
WELL DONE!
After much criticism,Hasan Ali has stepped up and delivered straight away. Bowling start today— Usama Abid Warraich (@UsamaAbid786) November 19, 2021
4 overs
22 runs conceded
3 wickets
5.5 economy#PAKvBAN #Pakistan pic.twitter.com/vSwiWm1qnW
CHEAP!
…@RealHa55an should focus on match rather than cheap gestures …#PAKvBAN pic.twitter.com/zxz4LEB43d— Astute (@IRSoothsayer) November 19, 2021
HAHA!
Now Plz don't Ask me why I'm in love with Bangladesh Technology؟#FastestDelivery #PAKvsBAN #Hasan_Ali #thuglifetechnology pic.twitter.com/zs2qReZCo9— Mudassar Farooq (@Mudassar7206193) November 19, 2021
GO AWAY!
Hasan Ali : jaoo oh yaar Mat wade ki jagah tjhy thok du 😂😂@RealHa55an @TheRealPCB #PAKvBAN #Cricket #Hasan_Ali pic.twitter.com/3NrrmimOEm— Ejaz Bhat (@Ejaz__Bhat) November 19, 2021
OUT!
Hasan Ali was like: Chal Nikal #BANvPAK #Pakistan #Cricket #Hasan_Ali pic.twitter.com/PQuNyA9dnz— Rida Ali (@jalebi_baby_1) November 19, 2021
FASTEST?
#BANvsPAK #Hasan_Ali #FastestDelivery pic.twitter.com/hU5A4M8b6R— Sohan (@rajper_sohan) November 19, 2021
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.