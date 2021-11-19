 user tracker image
sport iconCricket

    More Options

    BAN vs PAK | Twitter reacts to Hasan Ali gesturing Nurul Hasan to go back to pavilion after dismissing him

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    Shoaib Malik was caught napping at the crease by Nurul Hasan

    | Twitter ICC

    BAN vs PAK | Twitter reacts to Hasan Ali gesturing Nurul Hasan to go back to pavilion after dismissing him

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 5:10 PM

    Pakistan pacer Hasan Ali dismissed Bangladesh’s wicket-keeper batsman Nurul Hasan and gestured towards him to head back towards the pavilion in the 17th over. Nurul scored 28 runs off 22 balls with two sixes before getting caught behind by Mohammad Rizwan in the first T20I of the three-match series.

    SEND OFF!

    WHAT WAS THAT!

    WELL DONE!

    CHEAP!

    HAHA!

    GO AWAY!

    OUT!

    FASTEST?

    Follow us on Facebook here

    Stay connected with us on Twitter here

    Like and share our Instagram page here

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down