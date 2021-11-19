Pak vs Ban | Twitter reacts as Shoaib Malik gets run out in bizarre fashion

Today at 5:16 PM
Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik was run out in a bizarre fashion against Bangladesh in the first T20I of the three match T20I series. Malik was dismissed on a duck while chasing the target of 128 as he did not plonk his bat down before the bails were broken after a throw of wicketkeeper Nurul Hasan.
Shoaib Malik Gets Run Out In A Bizzare Fashion Against Bangladesh 😮— CRICKETNMORE (@cricketnmore) November 19, 2021
Poor way to get out in cricket is run-out but this really was more than that. Extremely lazy work from Shoaib Malik, you can't expect that from a experienced campaigner in such a crucial situation. Pakistan are 30-4 now after 7 overs, chasing 128. #BANvPAK #PAKvBAN pic.twitter.com/im4qNGbQ9f— Ahmad Haseeb (@iamAhmadhaseeb) November 19, 2021
Shoaib Malik after run out#PAKvBAN #Pakistani pic.twitter.com/fzeGlTa2Ji— اظہار 🔗// سٹین چائے (@Iemizhar_) November 19, 2021
Shoaib Malik scored 0 to give a tribute to king of duck Shahid Afridi and Jayasuria. #Cricket— Shivam (@Sydney__139) November 19, 2021
Got out in most foolish manner.— Sandeep Parkhi 🇮🇳 (@sparkhi) November 19, 2021
Yes. Shoaib malik jaisa easy peasy 😂— Imran (@imranhaideraca) November 19, 2021
Experience of a player who playing 450th T20 match #shoaibmalik pic.twitter.com/o29FCsbloP— ایم شہباز (@Shahbaz_Pti_) November 19, 2021
Go for Shoaib Malik after the manner he got out!— Talal Ahmad 🇵🇰 (@iam_talalahmad) November 19, 2021
