    Pak vs Ban | Twitter reacts as Shoaib Malik gets run out in bizarre fashion

    Shoaib Malik got run out in a bizarre fashion against Bangladesh in the first T20I

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 5:16 PM

    Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik was run out in a bizarre fashion against Bangladesh in the first T20I of the three match T20I series. Malik was dismissed on a duck while chasing the target of 128 as he did not plonk his bat down before the bails were broken after a throw of wicketkeeper Nurul Hasan.

