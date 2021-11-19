Legends and Pundits react as AB de Villiers calls it a day from all forms of cricket

Today at 2:56 PM
Having retired from international cricket in 2018, AB de Villiers announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on Twitter today. While the Twitteratti had their say on the news, legends and pundits did not hold back and praised and congratulated de Villiers for his service to cricket.
Watta player he was! A man to remember forever!
Congratulations on a fabulous career @ABdeVilliers17 . One of the true modern day greats and an inspiration for so many. Wish you the very best in your second innings. https://t.co/0bXPXhJCMz— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) November 19, 2021
Real 'Superman' in this sport #ABD🙌
Superman without the cape. There’s little that he couldn’t do on a cricket field. Privileged to have watched a genius in action. Above all…a wonderful ambassador of our lovely sport. Thank You for the countless memories. Go well in your second innings, AB.— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) November 19, 2021
Bonding between thee two!🙌
This hurts my heart but I know you've made the best decision for yourself and your family like you've always done. 💔I love you 💔 @ABdeVilliers17— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) November 19, 2021
One of the Legends!
Your contribution to cricket has been immense @ABdeVilliers17 🙌 A true legend of this beautiful game and a wonderful athlete. Good luck for whatever the future has in store for you 😊 https://t.co/Yh4huPUH7n— Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) November 19, 2021
No negative marks from all the ends!
Absolutely loved watching @ABdeVilliers17 play the game .. You could argue across all formats that he was as good on the eye of anyone who has played the game .. #ABDevilliers #Legend— Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) November 19, 2021
He's gonna be remembered in the in history of cricket!
All the best champion in your second innings. We thoroughly enjoyed your batting exploits over the years sometimes at the receiving end but what a career! Truly inspirational and path breaking. Happy retirement #legend !— Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) November 19, 2021
You might touch the sky but can't be an AB!
Congratulations @ABdeVilliers17 on an outstanding career and thank you for showing how to evolve and add new dimensions to one’s skill set! I believe someone who can come close to you in the years to come will be @surya_14kumar, the onus is on you fella 👍— Pragyan Ojha (@pragyanojha) November 19, 2021
Hope he enjoys his second innings!
Legend .. Happy Retirement from playing AB .. 👍 https://t.co/oGlO4wR3ux— Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) November 19, 2021
True inspiration to many youngsters!
There is no doubt in my mind that @ABdeVilliers17 has been one of the most influential players of his generation. A genius, a true successor to Lara. Wish you well AB. I am sure your countless fans at @RCBTweets will want to give you a befitting send-off. You were a great combo.— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) November 19, 2021
Man with ZERO haters all over the world!
Congratulations on a fabulous career.. brilliant guy on and off the field. Wishing you all the very best in your future. Pure class 👏👏 https://t.co/jqI0sGdvLM— Mahela Jayawardena (@MahelaJay) November 19, 2021
Remember the name, AB de Villiers👏
Lara genius. AB genius. https://t.co/FYJXLkupym— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) November 19, 2021
