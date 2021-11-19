 user tracker image
    Legends and Pundits react as AB de Villiers calls it a day from all forms of cricket

    AB de Villiers announces retirement from all forms of cricket

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 2:56 PM

    Having retired from international cricket in 2018, AB de Villiers announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on Twitter today. While the Twitteratti had their say on the news, legends and pundits did not hold back and praised and congratulated de Villiers for his service to cricket.

    Watta player he was! A man to remember forever!

    Real 'Superman' in this sport #ABD🙌

    Bonding between thee two!🙌

    One of the Legends!

    No negative marks from all the ends!

    He's gonna be remembered in the in history of cricket!

    You might touch the sky but can't be an AB!

    Hope he enjoys his second innings!

    True inspiration to many youngsters!

    Man with ZERO haters all over the world!

    Remember the name, AB de Villiers👏 

