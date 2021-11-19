IND vs NZ | Twitter reacts to India Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul sealing T20I series in Ranchi

Today at 10:58 PM
After coming out on top at the end of an up and down first innings, India made it an easy chase thanks to Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul stitching together a 117 run stand. The Twitteratti noticed the same and were full of praise for the Indian openers as they sealed the T20I series with a game to spare.
2-0!
#TeamIndia beat #NewZealand by 7 wickets & take 2-0 lead in the 3-match series! #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/i3GVez0qfp— Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) November 19, 2021
COULD IT END ANY OTHER WAY?
6 to finish by an Indian keeper at Dhoni's Home Ground!#INDvNZ— Hariharan Durairaj 🦁 (@hariharan_draj) November 19, 2021
WELL DONE!
Well done #KLRahul 🔥— ♛ Cheeku (@kingKOHLI1807) November 19, 2021
2 back to back wins for #india under VC KL RAHUL#INDvNZ
GOAT!
The GOAT of T20Is. Remember the name, Rohit Sharma.#INDvsNZT20 #INDvsNZ #INDvNZ #NZvIND #RohitSharma pic.twitter.com/httzlM6k9s— Innocent Child (@bholaladkaa) November 19, 2021
RISHABH PANT!
Excellent shot from Rishabh Pant !!!— Dibyajyoti Das (@Dibyajyoti_Das2) November 19, 2021
6s ......#MiniDhoni#INDvNZ
PULL SHOT!
Pull Pull Puli 🐯🔥 @ImRo45 #RohitSharma #INDvNZ #INDVsNZT20 pic.twitter.com/JtmL5s9rtB— AsifAli (@DargaAsif4503) November 19, 2021
1800+!
#KLRahul completed 1800+ runs in T20i,— Juman (@cool_rahulfan) November 19, 2021
Smashed 65 runs in 49 balls including 6 fours & 2 sixes 💥💪@klrahul11 • #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/Ptf2kpq56i
WOW!
India's Last 3 T20I 100+ Partnership— ROHIT SHARMA 🌟 (@Hitman1045) November 19, 2021
Rahul/Rohit vs WI (2019)
Rahul/Rohit vs AFG (2021)
Rahul/Rohit vs NZ (2021)*#INDvNZ
ROHIT ROHIT!
Rohit Rohit 😍❤️....#INDvNZ https://t.co/AXpTHiNFgm— SpaNisH-😎 (@Shareef_Hu) November 19, 2021
TOP!
Captains to hit 5 or more 6s in a T20I match— The Cricket Panda (@TheCricketPanda) November 19, 2021
5 times: Rohit Sharma*
5 times: Eoin Morgan
4 times: Kieron Pollard#INDvNZ
THE CAPTAIN!
Well played Ro 🔥@ImRo45 #RohitSharma #INDvNZ #NZvIND #INDvsNZ pic.twitter.com/zMrs870GZQ— AsifAli (@DargaAsif4503) November 19, 2021
