 user tracker image
sport iconCricket

    More Options

    IND vs NZ | Twitter reacts to India Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul sealing T20I series in Ranchi

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma lead India to series win against New Zealand

    Twitter

    IND vs NZ | Twitter reacts to India Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul sealing T20I series in Ranchi

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 10:58 PM

    After coming out on top at the end of an up and down first innings, India made it an easy chase thanks to Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul stitching together a 117 run stand. The Twitteratti noticed the same and were full of praise for the Indian openers as they sealed the T20I series with a game to spare.

    2-0!

    COULD IT END ANY OTHER WAY?

    WELL DONE!

    GOAT!

    RISHABH PANT!

    PULL SHOT!

    1800+!

    WOW!

    ROHIT ROHIT!

    TOP!

    THE CAPTAIN!

    Follow us on Facebook here

    Stay connected with us on Twitter here

    Like and share our Instagram page here

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down