IND vs NZ | Rahul Dravid is an absolute legend in the game and would like to pick his brain, says Rachin Ravindra

Rachin represented New Zealand for the first time in 2016 during the U19 World Cup in Bangladesh. He played the World Cup once again in 2018 at home. Both times, Dravid was coaching the India U19 team, which came second in 2016 and won the tournament in 2018. Earlier this year, Ravindra was part of the World Test Championship winning team. After this, he made his T20I debut against Bangladesh. The 22-year-old didn't play against India in the first T20I in Jaipur but he recalled his first interaction with Dravid saying that he would like to interact during the series with the former India skipper.