IND vs NZ | Rahul Dravid is an absolute legend in the game and would like to pick his brain, says Rachin Ravindra

New Zealand all-rounder Rachin Ravindra has said that Rahul Dravid is an absolute legend of the game and he would like to pick Dravid’s brain. Ravindra met the India head coach during the 2016 and 2018 U19 World Cup when Dravid was coaching the India U19 team during the tournaments.
Rachin represented New Zealand for the first time in 2016 during the U19 World Cup in Bangladesh. He played the World Cup once again in 2018 at home. Both times, Dravid was coaching the India U19 team, which came second in 2016 and won the tournament in 2018. Earlier this year, Ravindra was part of the World Test Championship winning team. After this, he made his T20I debut against Bangladesh. The 22-year-old didn't play against India in the first T20I in Jaipur but he recalled his first interaction with Dravid saying that he would like to interact during the series with the former India skipper.
"Yeah, Dravid is an absolute legend in the game and I played a bit of cricket against him when he was coaching in India A and a few series a couple of years ago when he came to New Zealand.
"He was coaching those guys and the India U-19 team. So it's just awesome to interact with them a little bit. Obviously, I'd love to interact a little bit more during this series, but he's an absolute legend in the game. So if I could pick his brains it would be amazing," Ravindra said, reported India Today.
The Wellington-born player was asked about how he got his name to which he said he wasn’t sure.
"Honestly, I'm not too sure. I've never really asked mom and dad where the name came from... I guess you'd have to ask them," The Wellington-born player said.
The left-hander concluded saying that playing India in the backyard is a surreal experience so far and praised Ravichandran Ashwin for his bowling.
"All sorts of nations always want to get a chance to play in India and I think it's been a pretty surreal experience so far. This T20 is very special."
"They've been doing it for a really long time. They're world-class spinners, especially Ashwin. He's got an incredible record and he's been around for a long time and the variations are incredible. Personally, I have not been in touch and would love to pick his brains any time," the left-hander concluded.
