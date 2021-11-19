IND vs NZ | Indian batting unit need to be ruthless while chasing, says Gautam Gambhir

"You have got to finish off much stronger because chasing targets like these, you have got to be more ruthless with the batting unit. Professionalism is not only about scraping through or getting these runs at the second last ball. When you were in the position where you could absolutely crush the opponents, go out and be ruthless. That is the attitude that India need for the next 11 months and that is what will define them when they head into big tournaments against strong sides," Gambhir said on Star Sports after the match.