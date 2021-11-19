IND vs NZ| Axar Patel might be the weak link in the team, says Graeme Swann

Graeme Swann has said that Axar Patel might be the weak link as he has not done that much recently ahead of the second T20I fixture of the series between India and New Zealand. Axar Patel bagged 15 wickets from 12 matches in the IPL 2021 in the IPL 2021 with an economy of 6.65 for Delhi Capitals

A three match T20i series between India and New Zealand started on November 17 with India winning the opening encounter. India won the match by five wickets chasing the target with two balls to spare. Bowling first in the T20I, India restricted the opposition on 164/6. Axar Patel leaked 31 runs from his spell of four overs in the match. Axar Patel was a surprising pick in the India squad for T20Is against New Zealand. He has bagged nine wickets from 13 T20Is playing for India. Former England spinner Graeme Swann reckons that Axar Patel could be the one New Zealand can target. "He might be the weak link. He’s not really done that much recently. He is still an 8 out 10. He didn’t have the greatest of IPL without doing anything wrong. He didn’t set the world alight. Brilliant cricketer," Swann said on Cricket.com. Axar Patel was impressive when England toured India earlier this year. The first Test in the series was won by England but India bounced back by winning three consecutive matches. Axar picked 27 wickets from three Tests in the series and was second highest wicket taker behind Ravichandran Ashwin. Swann praised Axar’s performance in the Test series against England as it helped India reach the final of World Test Championship. "And maybe me saying this is begrudging because he just destroyed (England). I mean, England were supposed to win that Test series in India after the Test in Chennai, but thanks to Axar Patel, England came third in a two-way race," he recalled. Follow us on Facebook here Stay connected with us on Twitter here Like and share our Instagram page here