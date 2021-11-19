Ashes 2021-22 | Pat Cummins is definitely the front runner to lead the side Brisbane Test, says Steve Waugh

Former Australia cricketer Steve Waugh has stated that Pat Cummins is definitely the front runner to lead the side as Tim Paine has stepped down from the captaincy of the Test squad. He named Steve Smith for the position of vice-captain saying he can be fit for the role with his experience.

Ashes 2021-22 is scheduled to start from December 8 this year. Australia will look forward to defending the trophy by winning the five-match series. Prior to the start of the series, Tim Paine has announced that he is stepping down from the role of Australia Test captain. However, he has made himself available for the selection in the Tests.

Former skipper Steve Waugh is of the opinion that Cummins is a strong contender to lead the side in the series. He also said that Smith will be a good option to be the vice-captain of the side.

“Pat Cummins is definitely the front runner to lead the side in Brisbane for the first Test, he’s the vice-captain and there is a lot of talk of him taking over Tim Paine sooner or later even without this incident. So, I think he is the logical choice,” he stated.

“For the vice-captain, I don’t know, someone like Steve Smith might be a good vice-captain, he’s experienced,” Waugh told WA Today.

Apart from off-field controversy, Tim Paine is also surrounded by injury struggles. He is working to get fit for the Ashes after undergoing neck surgery. Waugh opined that Paine is struggling with several things and the path ahead of him is tough.

“Look, I mean Tim Paine has done a great job while he has played and even as the captain of Australia. He’s led the team beautifully and the culture really seems good within the team. I think we’re all just sort of waiting for the next piece of information.

“But I think it’s going to be tough for him, he’s 36 years of age, coming back from an injury and he’s got this scandal hanging over his head now so there is a lot of things against Paine now,” he concluded.