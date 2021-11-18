VVS Laxman's stature in Indian cricket is beyond everything, says Sourav Ganguly

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly hailed VVS Laxman's appointment as NCA head, and stated that his former teammate's stature in Indian cricket is beyond everything. Ganguly further added that Indian cricket is in safe hands as Rahul Dravid and Laxman took over the roles offered to them by the BCCI.

The Board of Cricket Control of India (BCCI) appointed Rahul Dravid as the head coach of the men's senior team as Ravi Shastri's tenure ended with the conclusion of the T20 World Cup 2021. Dravid, who served as NCA head resigned from his post to take up the role as head coach of Team India. Later, the BCCI convinced VVS Laxman to succeed his compatriot Dravid as the NCA head, and will soon shift to Bangalore.

The BCCI president, Sourav Ganguly stated that Laxman has given up his IPL contract with Sunrisers Hyderabad, and will now shift to Bangalore for the next three years to serve Indian cricket. The former Indian captain further added that Laxman's stature in Indian cricket is beyond everything.

"He is shifting to Bangalore for next three years from Hyderabad just to serve Indian cricket. It's remarkable. Of course, his earnings will drop but yeah, he has agreed. His wife and kids will also shift. His children will now study in a school in Bangalore and there will be a massive change as a family to shift base. It's not easy unless you are so devoted to Indian cricket," Ganguly told PTI.

"Laxman's ability to be committed made us select him. He has always been a fantastic person to work with. From that point of view, his stature in Indian cricket is beyond everything. Rahul has put a system in place in NCA and obviously that will help Laxman to carry forward the good work," he added.

Speaking on the appointment of Rahul Dravid and VVS Laxman, Ganguly stated that Indian cricket is in safe hands as his former teammates are committed to the game.

"You tell them that it's important and they agreed. We are extremely happy to have both of them and Indian cricket is in safe hands. More than emotional, I am happy that they have both agreed and they want to do it for Indian cricket," the former India captain said.