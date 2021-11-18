VIDEO | Ben Wheeler pulls off incredibly cheeky run out to send Nick Greenwood packing

Having seen their first innings score of 238 outmatched by the Central Stags’ 358, Wellington needed a good start to the second innings to have any chance of saving the game. That did not happen as Jakob Bhula was dismissed for a duck in the second innings. Nick Greenwood walked in and looked comfortable at the crease and in the 62 balls he faced, he accumulated 26 runs. Such was his confidence that when Wheeler, on the second ball of the 23rd over, bowled a fullish ball on the middle stump, Greenwood middled it back to him.