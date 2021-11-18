VIDEO | Ben Wheeler pulls off incredibly cheeky run out to send Nick Greenwood packing

Today at 1:38 PM
In cricket, we often see pacers have a shy at the stumps off a defensive shot to either get themselves going or to intimidate their opponents. Ben Wheeler, however, decided to make it even sweeter as he left Nick Greenwood shocked with a clever bit of cricket in the ongoing Plunkett Shield.
Having seen their first innings score of 238 outmatched by the Central Stags’ 358, Wellington needed a good start to the second innings to have any chance of saving the game. That did not happen as Jakob Bhula was dismissed for a duck in the second innings. Nick Greenwood walked in and looked comfortable at the crease and in the 62 balls he faced, he accumulated 26 runs. Such was his confidence that when Wheeler, on the second ball of the 23rd over, bowled a fullish ball on the middle stump, Greenwood middled it back to him.
Such was the confidence and form on the shot that the batsman took a couple of seconds to admire his own shot. The problem? Wheeler was having none of it as he saw the batsman out of the crease. Wheeler in the calmest manner aimed at the stumps and connected. With Greenwood out of his crease, the leg umpire did not even need to refer it upstairs and asked the batsman to make the long walk back.
