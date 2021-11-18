Surprised that Rahul Dravid took up senior team coaching role, says Ricky Ponting

"Actually, I'm surprised that Dravid has taken it up as well. There was a lot of chat about how happy he was in his Under-19 role he had. I'm not sure about his family life but I'm sure he has got young kids. So I'm surprised that he took it but as I said, the people I spoke to were sure they got the right person so they were probably able to get Dravid to do it," Ponting said on The Grade Cricketer podcast.