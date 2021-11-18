Somerset pacer Jack Brooks issues apology to Cheteshwar Pujara over 'Steve' nickname

Somerset's Jack Brooks has issued an apology to Cheteshwar Pujara for nicknaming the India batsman as 'Steve' during the latter's time at Yorkshire. Brook also issued an apology for using racist language in his tweets back in 2012, and later Somerset stated that they are looking into the issue.

Former Yorkshire player, Azeem Rafiq, had exposed the institutionalized racism in the county team while he was playing for the club, and an independent committee has been investigating the matter. The committee, which investigated the matter found that the allegations made by the former Yorkshire cricketer were true. Earlier this week, Jack Brooks' name was featured in Azeem Rafiq's testimony in front of the Department for Digital, Culture, Media, and Sport select committee. Rafiq's statement confirmed that the Somerset pacer started the practice of referring to Pujara as 'Steve'.

Reacting to the matter, Brooks apologized to Pujara for his role in nicknaming the India batsman 'Steve'. He also issued an apology for tweets that carried racist language back in 2012.

"I acknowledge that the language used in two tweets I made in 2012 was unacceptable and I deeply regret using it. I unreservedly apologise for any offence caused to anybody who may have seen these tweets," Brooks said in his statement, as reported by ESPNcricinfo.

"With reference to my naming in Azeem Rafiq's statement to MPs this week, the use of the name 'Steve' related to some people having difficult names to pronounce. When this has occurred in the past in a dressing room environment, it has been commonplace to give nicknames, regardless of creed or race. I admit to having used it in this context and now accept that it was disrespectful and wrong to do so," said Brooks.

"I have reached out and apologised to Cheteshwar for any offence that I have caused him or his family. At the time I didn't recognise this as racist behaviour, but I can now see that it was not acceptable," he added.

Somerset County Cricket Club has stated that an investigation on this matter was immediately launched, and further statements will be announced later.

"Late on Sunday evening, Somerset County Cricket Club was made aware of allegations regarding one of our players, Jack Brooks, which occurred while he was employed by Yorkshire CCC. An investigation was immediately launched and is ongoing. It would be inappropriate for the club to comment further until this process has been concluded. A further statement will be made in due course," said the club.