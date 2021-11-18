IND vs NZ | We didn’t start with the ball but clawed back in the middle and took it deep till the end, says Tim Southee

"You want to come out on the right side of close ones, Mark Chapman the way he played was very pleasing, but a game of fine margins. The way we started with the ball wasn't what we wanted, did well to claw it back in the middle, took it deep and to the last over was a positive. We set higher expectations so a bit off with the field, been v v good at it in the last few matches. Tough that we'd used our resources, but Daryl does his scouting and always wants to bowl. We probably didn't leave him enough runs," said the stand-in skipper.