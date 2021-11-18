IND vs NZ | Trent Boult knows my weakness and I know his strength, it’s a good fight between us, says Rohit Sharma

Men In Blue won the toss and asked the Blackcaps to bat first in Jaipur on Wednesday. The Tim Southee-led side lost their first wicket in the form of Daryl Mitchell in the first over to Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Mark Chapman and Martin Guptill stitched a partnership of 109 runs for the second wicket before Chapman was clean bowled by Ravichandran Ashwin. Chapman (63) became the first cricketer in T20Is to score a fifty for two countries. In 2015, he scored as many runs for Hong Kong vs Oman. Guptill (70) was caught by Shreyas Iyer off the bowling of Deepak Chahar. The team managed to put up a total of 164/6 at the end of the innings.