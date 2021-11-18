IND vs NZ | Trent Boult dropping my catch was a perfect gift for my wife’s birthday, says Suryakumar Kumar

Batting first, New Zealand posted 164/6, thanks to Mark Chapman (63) and Martin Guptill (70). For India, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Ravichandran Ashwin took two wickets each while Mohammed Siraj and Deepak Chahar grabbed one apiece. In reply, the Men In Blue were cruising at one stage at 136/2 when Yadav was dropped at fine leg by Boult off the bowling of Southee and the ball tricked to the boundary for four runs. In the next over, Boult gave away only two runs and dismissed the right-hander. India chased down the target with two balls to spare. Reacting to the drop chance, the 31-year-old chuckled, saying that his IPL teammate gave a gift to Devisha Shetty, who is the wife of Yadav, by dropping his chance.

“I have not been doing anything different, just being myself whatever I have doing since the last 3-4 years. I bat the same way in the nets and replicate the same in the middle. I try and put a lot of pressure on myself in the nets, for example if I get out I just try to come out of the nets and try and think what better I could have done and it really helps when I play in the middle. The ball was coming on nicely with the dew coming in and later on it became really slow but in the end happy to be on the winning side. I would have loved to finish the game but that's how you learn and move forward,” said Surya.