Certainly won't be playing international cricket after T20 World Cup 2022, says Matthew Wade

Australia's semi-final hero Matthew Wade has stated that he will not be playing international cricket after the conclusion of the T20 World Cup 2022 at home. He also revealed that he had played final against New Zealand with a grade 2 side strain, which he sustained during the practice session.

Australia claimed their first-ever T20 World Cup title by defeating New Zealand by eight wickets in the summit clash on November 14 in Dubai. The Aaron Finch-led side marched to the semi-finals after registering four wins at the Super 12 stage and faced Pakistan in the playoffs.

Wicket-keeper batsman Matthew Wade starred for Australia in the semi-finals against Pakistan as he smashed an unbeaten 17-ball 41 to seal his side's spot in the final. However, the left-hander was excluded from Australia's squad for the five-match Ashes series, which is scheduled to begin on December 8 in Brisbane.

Meanwhile, Matthew Wade has stated that he will be quitting international cricket after the conclusion of the T20 World Cup next year in Australia.

"That'll be my next motivation - hopefully get to that World Cup, defend the title and then I can sail off into the sunset," Wade told cricket.com.au.

"I certainly won't be playing (international cricket) beyond that point. That would be my goal from here," he added.

The wicket-keeper batsman revealed that he featured for Australia in the final with a grade 2 side strain, which he sustained during the practice session ahead of the summit clash against New Zealand.

"I was a little bit worried the night before the game, for sure. If I had have woken up and I couldn't swing the bat, I wouldn't have played."

“I was worried that if we'd batted first and I had to go as hard as I could and I tore it then, I wouldn't be able to keep and that would hurt the team a lot.”

“But in my mind, they would have had to strap me to the bed. I was always going to go out there and play. But I wouldn't have played if there was a chance it was going to hurt the team.

"I went and hit some balls before the game and bluffed my way through that. Then they made me hit a few more, but I got through it and it felt pretty fine."