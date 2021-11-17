Sourav Ganguly replaces Anil Kumble as Chairman of ICC Cricket Committee

The ICC governing body on Wednesday has confirmed that BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has been appointed as the Chairman of ICC's Cricket Committee. Ganguly will replace former India leg-spinner and his compatriot, Anil Kumble, who has completed nine years at the post since his appointment in 2012.

Reflecting on Ganguly's appointment, ICC Chairman Greg Barclay stated that the former Indian captain's experience as a player and an administrator will benefit the governing body in the upcoming years. Greg also thanked Anil Kumble for his outstanding leadership over the last nine years.

"I am delighted to welcome Sourav to the position of Chair of the ICC Men's Cricket Committee. His experience as one of the world's best players and latterly as an administrator will help us shape our cricketing decisions moving forward. I would also like to thank Anil for his outstanding leadership over the last nine years which has included improving the international game through more regular and consistent application of DRS and a robust process for addressing suspect bowling actions," Greg said.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday also formed a Working Group to review the status of cricket in Afghanistan after the Taliban's takeover. Imran Khwaja has been named Chairman of the Group which includes Ross McCollum, Lawson Naidoo, and Ramiz Raja.

"The ICC Board is committed to continuing to support Afghanistan Cricket to develop both men's and women's cricket moving forward. We believe the most effective way for this to happen will be to support our Member in its efforts to achieve this through its relationship with the new government," Greg said.

"Cricket is fortunate to be in the position to influence positive change in Afghanistan with the national men's team a source of great pride and unity in a country with a young population that has experienced more upheaval and change than most. We should protect that status and continue to try to influence change through the ACB but will continue to closely monitor the situation and take any decisions accordingly," he added.

The Board have also decided to continue with the existing format of the World Test Championship (WTC), and the number of participating teams in the ODI World Cup has increased to 14 for the 2027 edition of the ICC mega event. The governing body has decided that the top 10 teams in the ICC rankings will qualify automatically for the tournament, whereas the other teams will have to go through a qualifier round.