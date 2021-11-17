Pakistan bowler Usman Shinwari announces retirement from Test cricket

Usman Shinwari, who has so far played 17 ODIs and just one Test for Pakistan, announced his retirement from the longest format on Tuesday. The 27-year old pacer made his international debut in December 2013 in the shortest format, and played his only Test match against Sri Lanka in 2019.

Usman Shinwari, who represented Pakistan in a solitary Test, has announced his retirement from red-ball cricket on Tuesday. The Pakistan speedster made his international debut in December 2013 in the T20I format, and waited for four long years to feature in an ODI match for his national side. In October 2017, Usman debuted in ODIs against Sri Lanka in the UAE, and the pacer claimed his maiden fifer during the white-ball series. Usman featured in only a single Test match for Pakistan back in 2019 against Sri Lanka. The pacer represented Pakistan in 17 ODIs and 16 T20Is, where he claimed 47 wickets. On Tuesday, Usman announced the decision through his Twitter handle, and stated that his retirement from the longest format is to "prolong his cricket career". He also reckoned that he is absolutely fit after undergoing treatment for back injuries. Thanks to @sportsphysiojav ALHAMDULILLAH I have made my comeback again from back injury and now I am absolutely fit but due to my Doctors and physio advises I have to leave Long format to avoid such injuries in future and prolong my Cricket career.I am Resigning from Red ball pic.twitter.com/63gy4J7RKS — Usman khan shinwari (@Usmanshinwari6) November 16, 2021 Shinwari has featured in 33 first-class matches, where he scalped 96 wickets at an average of 26.84. Follow us on Facebook here Stay connected with us on Twitter here Like and share our Instagram page here