IND vs NZ | Want to learn whatever I can from Rahul Dravid, says Venkatesh Iyer

Iyer was highly impressive in Kolkata Knight Riders's run to the final, aggregating 370 runs from 10 matches at an average of 41.11, while registering four half-centuries. He also bagged three wickets with his medium-pace.

Speaking ahead of the first T20I against New Zealand, Iyer stated that he joined the squad with a blank mind and is very keen to learn whatever he can from Dravid.

"I just want to learn whatever I can. Rahul (Dravid) Sir, being the legend that he is, he has lots to share. It's just about how we will go and pick things depending on what's asked of us or what the situation is. I have come with a blank mind and whatever happens, I will take it in that manner," Venkatesh Iyer told BCCI .

“I spoke with the captain and coach and I had a word with Rishabh as well," Iyer said. "They were very welcoming and gave me a lot of confidence and gave a little pep talk on how to go about things. It feels good when established players are doing good for the country (talk to you). Especially Rohit Sharma, being one of the best batters in the world, if he shares something with me, it is very special. It feels good talking to them."