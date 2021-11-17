IND vs NZ | Virat Kohli's role as batsman will remain the same, asserts Rohit Sharma

Ahead of the first T20I match against New Zealand on Wednesday in Jaipur, Rohit Sharma has stated that Virat Kohli’s role as a batsman will remain the same, and he creates an impact on the team whenever he plays. The India T20I captain further added that Kohli’s experience will strengthen the team.

After a disappointing T20 World Cup 2021 campaign, Team India are all set to face New Zealand in the first T20I match on Wednesday in Jaipur. This will be the starting point for Rohit Sharma as India’s full-time T20I captain, while Rahul Dravid begins his head-coach tenure. India didn't have the best of T20 World Cup campaigns, as they failed to make it to the semi-finals for the first time since 2012, however, the Rohit Sharma-led side will be looking forward to clinching the series victory against New Zealand at home.

India’s former T20I captain, Virat Kohli has been rested for the white-ball series and first Test match against New Zealand, and will return to the national squad for the second Test against the Black Caps in Mumbai. When asked about the former captain’s role in the shortest format of the game, Rohit stated that Kohli’s role as a batsman will remain the same. The India T20I captain further added that Kohli is an important player for the team, and he creates an impact whenever he plays cricket.

"It's very simple. Whatever he has been doing till now, his role in this team remains the same," the Indian captain said ahead of the first T20 International against the Black Caps.

"He is a very important player for the team and whenever he plays, he creates an impact. From the team's perspective, he is an important player and when you play each game, the roles are different," Rohit said in a press conference.

Speaking further on the former T20I captain, Rohit stated that Virat Kohli’s experience and talent will only strengthen the team.

"I am sure when Virat comes back, it will only strengthen our team because of the experience and the kind of batsman he is, it's only going to add up to our squad," he said.

The new T20I captain reckoned that the roles of every player change according to the match conditions, and the squad members are open to that.

"When you are batting first, the role is different compared to when you are batting second. Based on games that we are playing, roles will keep changing and everyone is open to that," Rohit added.