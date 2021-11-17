IND vs NZ | Twitter reacts as Deepak Chahar gives Martin Guptill a stare for a stare

Today at 8:59 PM
Martin Guptill smashed Deepak Chahar for a no-look six over cow corner and followed it up with a stare towards the bowler, before the latter returned the favour with a wicket. Guptill’s 42-ball 70 helped New Zealand post 164/6 after being put in to bat in the first T20I on Wednesday in Jaipur.
Martin Guptill was at his dominant best in the second half of New Zealand’s innings during the first T20I against India in Jaipur, and raced to his 17th T20 fifty off just 31 balls. He’d already smashed three fours and as many sixes by the 17th over, before launching one off Deepak Chahar deep over wide long-on for a six. Guptill didn’t even care to see the trajectory of the ball as he gave the bowler a stare instead.
The right-hander had another go on the very next ball, but mistimed it to hand Shreyas Iyer an easy catch at deep mid-wicket. Chahar had his revenge and decided to return the stare as Guptill headed back to the dugout.
Earlier, Bhuvneshwar Kumar castled Daryl Mitchell for a first-ball duck on the third ball of the innings, after Rohit Sharma opted to bowl. Guptill and Mark Chapman added 109 off 12.5 overs for the second wicket, with the latter registering a second T20I fifty, his first for New Zealand.
Deepak Chahar eyeing Guptill after he got him out just after he hit him for a six is the highlight of this innings man.
First Ball: Martin Guptill smashes a Six of Deepak Chahar's Ball and gives a Heavy Stare at him.
Guptill gave a look to Deepak chahar after hitting a six.
GUPTILL NO-LOOK SIX? Well, thats one way to make a statement. The stare🔥🔥🔥#INDvNZ
#Guptill keeps staring towards #Chahar after hitting the ball. The ball goes for a six.
Guptill gave a look to Deepak chahar after hitting a six.
Sweet revenge from Chahar for Guptill's look after that six
Haha,when Guptill hit a six,he was seeing Deepak,now it's turn of Deepak,well done man, Guptill gone finally...🌚#INDvsNZ
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.