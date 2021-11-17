 user tracker image
    IND vs NZ | Twitter reacts as Deepak Chahar gives Martin Guptill a stare for a stare

    Martin Guptill smashed a 42-ball 70 in the first Ind-NZ T20I on Wednesday

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 8:59 PM

    Martin Guptill smashed Deepak Chahar for a no-look six over cow corner and followed it up with a stare towards the bowler, before the latter returned the favour with a wicket. Guptill’s 42-ball 70 helped New Zealand post 164/6 after being put in to bat in the first T20I on Wednesday in Jaipur.

    Martin Guptill was at his dominant best in the second half of New Zealand’s innings during the first T20I against India in Jaipur, and raced to his 17th T20 fifty off just 31 balls. He’d already smashed three fours and as many sixes by the 17th over, before launching one off Deepak Chahar deep over wide long-on for a six. Guptill didn’t even care to see the trajectory of the ball as he gave the bowler a stare instead.

    The right-hander had another go on the very next ball, but mistimed it to hand Shreyas Iyer an easy catch at deep mid-wicket. Chahar had his revenge and decided to return the stare as Guptill headed back to the dugout.

    Earlier, Bhuvneshwar Kumar castled Daryl Mitchell for a first-ball duck on the third ball of the innings, after Rohit Sharma opted to bowl. Guptill and Mark Chapman added 109 off 12.5 overs for the second wicket, with the latter registering a second T20I fifty, his first for New Zealand.

    That's another meme face in progress!

    Instant regret for Guptill here! XD XD XD

    Stare swings from NZ to IND in seconds! :D :D :D

    Paki meme guy just waiting on social media to swap many faces from the scene!🤣

    That made fans come back and watch the game again!

    One of the best from Guptill!

    Guptill be like - That shouldn't have been the last ball of my inning! :P :P

    Tit for tat!

    Yupe! That was a perfect definition of sweet revenge!

    Waiting for the second innings to continue this 'stare war' :D

