IND vs NZ | Twitter reacts as Deepak Chahar gives Martin Guptill a stare for a stare

Martin Guptill was at his dominant best in the second half of New Zealand’s innings during the first T20I against India in Jaipur, and raced to his 17th T20 fifty off just 31 balls. He’d already smashed three fours and as many sixes by the 17th over, before launching one off Deepak Chahar deep over wide long-on for a six. Guptill didn’t even care to see the trajectory of the ball as he gave the bowler a stare instead.