 user tracker image
sport iconCricket

    More Options

    IND vs NZ | Twitter reacts as Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma set up tense win for India

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    Suryakumar Yadav stroked a 40-ball 62 to set up India's five-wicket win against New Zealand on Wednesday

    | Twitter

    IND vs NZ | Twitter reacts as Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma set up tense win for India

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Yesterday at 11:02 PM

    Suryakumar Yadav (62) and Rohit Sharma (48) laid the platform, before debutant Venkatesh Iyer and Rishabh Pant applied the finishing touches to help India secure a five-wicket win in the first T20I against New Zealand on Wednesday. The hosts have now taken a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

    India were placed comfortably at 142/2 after 16 overs during their run-chase of 165, requiring 23 off the final four with a well set Suryakumar Yadav at the crease. However, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson and Tim Southee produced fine death-bowling skills thereafter, as the equation soon reduced to 10 off 6 with India four down.

    Debutant Venkatesh Iyer struck a crucial boundary off Daryl Mitchell in the last over, but was dismissed next ball, before Rishabh Pant sealed the deal with a four over mid-off with two balls to spare. 

    The platform was laid by skipper Rohit Sharma (48 off 36) and Suryakumar (62 off 40), who put on a 59-run stand for the second wicket, with the latter playing the aggressor, striking six fours and three sixes.

    Earlier, Martin Guptill (70 off 42) and Mark Chapman (63 off 50) were the only notable contributors in New Zealand’s first-innings effort of 164/6, after Rohit opted to bowl. Ravichandran Ashwin and Bhuvneshwar Kumar bagged two wickets each.

    Dolly dropped!

    Well played! Top order just is just enough!

    HITMAN got that mole!

    Whatta way to win his first game as Captain!🔥

    Rohit Sharma fans will go wild on social media today!

    Team work makes dreams work!

    Good start though!

    Well tweeted brah!

    All round performance from the Indian team!

    Haha! SKY is just the best🔥

    Follow us on Facebook here

    Stay connected with us on Twitter here

    Like and share our Instagram page here

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down