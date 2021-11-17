IND vs NZ | Twitter reacts as Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma set up tense win for India

Yesterday at 11:02 PM
Suryakumar Yadav (62) and Rohit Sharma (48) laid the platform, before debutant Venkatesh Iyer and Rishabh Pant applied the finishing touches to help India secure a five-wicket win in the first T20I against New Zealand on Wednesday. The hosts have now taken a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.
India were placed comfortably at 142/2 after 16 overs during their run-chase of 165, requiring 23 off the final four with a well set Suryakumar Yadav at the crease. However, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson and Tim Southee produced fine death-bowling skills thereafter, as the equation soon reduced to 10 off 6 with India four down.
Debutant Venkatesh Iyer struck a crucial boundary off Daryl Mitchell in the last over, but was dismissed next ball, before Rishabh Pant sealed the deal with a four over mid-off with two balls to spare.
The platform was laid by skipper Rohit Sharma (48 off 36) and Suryakumar (62 off 40), who put on a 59-run stand for the second wicket, with the latter playing the aggressor, striking six fours and three sixes.
Earlier, Martin Guptill (70 off 42) and Mark Chapman (63 off 50) were the only notable contributors in New Zealand’s first-innings effort of 164/6, after Rohit opted to bowl. Ravichandran Ashwin and Bhuvneshwar Kumar bagged two wickets each.
Dolly dropped!
November 17, 2021
Well played! Top order just is just enough!
Well Played Rohit— Its RaNa..!!😎 (@Freak4Hitman) November 17, 2021
Well Played Rahul
Well Played SKY
Well Played Rishabh
India take a 1-0 lead in three match T20I series. Congratulations captain @ImRo45 & co. #INDvsNZ
HITMAN got that mole!
winning Matches Without 4-5 Main Players Is Not Every Captain's Cup Of Tea .#INDvsNZ #RohitSharma— Vedant Mittal (@VED4NTM4) November 17, 2021
Whatta way to win his first game as Captain!🔥
Captain For Forever 🤩🤩@ImRo45 Hitman 🔥#INDvsNZ— Jìllå Âkìthéép (@Jilla_Akitheep) November 17, 2021
Rohit Sharma fans will go wild on social media today!
We won✌️🇮🇳— Muskan Singh (@that_singh_girl) November 17, 2021
First Win for Rohit Sharma As a permanent Captain 🤩#INDvNZ
Team work makes dreams work!
Change is always subjective..It’s actually a good win🇮🇳🇮🇳 Good start for Rahul Dravid as coach and Rohit Sharma @ImRo45 as captain. https://t.co/dTYEozbvzt— Debdp (@Iamdebdp) November 17, 2021
Good start though!
What a brilliant captaincy from Rohit Sharma— LUTHOR⚡ʳᶜᵇ (@MR360AA) November 17, 2021
Thats how A captain lead
All captains are waste ☺️🙇#INDvsNZ
Well tweeted brah!
Captain Rohit Sharma. That's it , that's the tweet❤️— Lucky❤️✨ (@LBerojya) November 17, 2021
All round performance from the Indian team!
Good performance from senior bowlers today.— Arvindraj (@arvindraj4) November 17, 2021
Surya Kumar yadav .. best 🔥
Solid end by Pant ✌️
Good game boys #INDvsNZ
Haha! SKY is just the best🔥
Lambi race ka ghoda...well done SKY@surya_14kumar @BCCI @ImRo45— Me_Ameya (@MeAmeya) November 17, 2021
