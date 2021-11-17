IND vs NZ | Rahul Dravid will handle coaching like his safe and strong batting, says Sunil Gavaskar

Today at 4:22 PM
Ahead of India's first T20I match against New Zealand, Sunil Gavaskar has stated that Rahul Dravid will handle his role as head coach in a safe and strong manner, just like his batting. Gavaskar also opined that the bond between Dravid and T20I captain Rohit Sharma will be quite good for the team.
India are scheduled to play a three-match T20I series against New Zealand, beginning Wednesday, November 17 in Jaipur. India's T20I team will be moving in a new direction with changes in leadership and coaching staff members. Ravi Shastri’s tenure as India head coach came to an end with the T20 World Cup 2021, while captain Virat Kohli stepped down from captaincy in T20Is. Rohit Sharma will begin his stint as a full-time T20I India captain, while Rahul Dravid has taken over the head-coach role.
Meanwhile, former India captain Sunil Gavaskar believes that Dravid will handle the coaching role in a similar way in which he played for Team India.
“When he used to play, we used to think that till Rahul Dravid is at the crease, the Indian batting is safe and strong. This is the reason why I believe that the new responsibility of head coach that falls upon him, he will be able to handle it in a similar way,” Gavaskar said on the Follow the Blues show on Star Sports.
Gavaskar also remarked that both Rohit Sharma and Dravid have a similar kind of temperament, which can make their bond strong.
“If you look at both of their temperaments, they are quite similar. Rohit is of a quiet nature just like Rahul Dravid. So I think their bond will be quite good because both of them will understand each other well,” he explained.
India have rested several players from their T20 World Cup squad to manage their workload, and give chance to youngsters. New Zealand will miss the services of regular captain Kane Williamson and Kyle Jamieson, who will return for the two-match Test series, beginning November 25 in Kanpur.
