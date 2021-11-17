IND vs NZ | Kyle Jamieson opts out of T20I series against India to focus on Tests

New Zealand's Kyle Jamieson will not feature in the upcoming T20I series against India, and will join the Test squad along with Kane Williamson and the rest of the red-ball specialists. Earlier, captain Kane Williamson had also been rested from the T20I series against India to focus on the upcoming Test series, which will be part of the World Test Championship. In Williamson's absence, Tim Southee will lead New Zealand's T20I squad against India, and the first match is scheduled to begin on Wednesday, November 17 in Jaipur.

Kyle Jamieson, who was adjudged as Man of the Match in the World Test Championship Final, did not feature in a single match for New Zealand in the T20 World Cup 2021. However, the speedster is likely to be a part of New Zealand's playing XI in the two-match Test series against India as Trent Boult will return home after the conclusion of the T20I series.

"We decided through talking with Kane and Kyle that they won't play in this T20 series. They're both going to get ready for the Test matches and I think you'll probably find that the other guys involved in the Test matches who won't play in the entire series either. It's a bit of a balancing act at the moment and with three T20 games in five days plus travel to three different cities, it's a very, very busy time," Stead said.