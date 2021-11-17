IND vs NZ | Kyle Jamieson opts out of T20I series against India to focus on Tests

Today at 11:44 AM
New Zealand pacer Kyle Jamieson has decided to skip the T20I series against India to prepare for the upcoming Test matches which are scheduled to begin on November 25. Earlier, captain Kane Williamson had also been rested from the T20I series to focus on the two-match Test series against India.
New Zealand's Kyle Jamieson will not feature in the upcoming T20I series against India, and will join the Test squad along with Kane Williamson and the rest of the red-ball specialists. Earlier, captain Kane Williamson had also been rested from the T20I series against India to focus on the upcoming Test series, which will be part of the World Test Championship. In Williamson's absence, Tim Southee will lead New Zealand's T20I squad against India, and the first match is scheduled to begin on Wednesday, November 17 in Jaipur.
Kyle Jamieson, who was adjudged as Man of the Match in the World Test Championship Final, did not feature in a single match for New Zealand in the T20 World Cup 2021. However, the speedster is likely to be a part of New Zealand's playing XI in the two-match Test series against India as Trent Boult will return home after the conclusion of the T20I series.
Meanwhile, New Zealand head coach Gary Stead stated that the exclusion of Williamson and Jamieson from the T20I series is part of a balancing act in the squad.
"We decided through talking with Kane and Kyle that they won't play in this T20 series. They're both going to get ready for the Test matches and I think you'll probably find that the other guys involved in the Test matches who won't play in the entire series either. It's a bit of a balancing act at the moment and with three T20 games in five days plus travel to three different cities, it's a very, very busy time," Stead said.
New Zealand have also confirmed that Lockie Ferguson is fit to play against India in the T20I series.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
- Kyle Jamieson
- Kane Williamson
- Lockie Ferguson
- New Zealand Tour Of India
- New Zealand Vs India
- India Vs New Zealand
- New Zealand Cricket Team
- India Cricket Team
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.