    IND vs NZ | Impossible to pick India playing XI without being unfair on few players, says Aakash Chopra

    Aakash Chopra stated that few players might have to bat in positions that are not ideal for them

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 2:14 PM

    Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra has stated that it will be extremely difficult for India to pick the playing XI for the first T20I without being unfair to a few players. The Men in Blue will play their first T20I of the three-match series against New Zealand on Wednesday, November 17 in Jaipur.

    After a disappointing T20 World Cup campaign, Team India are all set to lock horns with New Zealand in a three-match T20I series at home. This will be the starting point for Rohit Sharma as India’s full-time T20I captain, whereas Rahul Dravid begins his head-coach tenure. The 16-member India T20I squad includes five opening batsmen consisting of skipper Rohit Sharma, vice-captain KL Rahul, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Venkatesh Iyer, and wicket-keeper Ishan Kishan.

    India's star-studded top-order is promising ahead of the T20I series, but the Rohit Sharma-led side lacks depth in the middle-order batting unit. Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, and Suryakumar Yadav are the only available options for middle-order positions as they have experience in batting down the order. It is likely that few players will have to bat outside of their usual position to construct India's batting line-up against New Zealand in the first T20I match.

    Meanwhile, Aakash Chopra has predicted that few players in the squad might have to bat in positions that are not ideal for them. 

    The 44-year-old added that the team has to choose between Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal considering the dew factor.

