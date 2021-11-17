IND vs NZ | Impossible to pick India playing XI without being unfair on few players, says Aakash Chopra

India's star-studded top-order is promising ahead of the T20I series, but the Rohit Sharma-led side lacks depth in the middle-order batting unit. Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, and Suryakumar Yadav are the only available options for middle-order positions as they have experience in batting down the order. It is likely that few players will have to bat outside of their usual position to construct India's batting line-up against New Zealand in the first T20I match.