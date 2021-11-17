ICC Champions Trophy 2025 | Indian government to decide on India's participation in CT 2025 in Pakistan

The International Cricket Council ( ICC ) rewarded the hosting rights of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 to Pakistan in a host release for ICC tournaments during the 2024-2031 cycle on Tuesday. It will be the first ICC tournament in Pakistan since 1996 ODI World Cup, which was also co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka.

There are doubts over India’s participation in the tournament, with Sports Minister and former BCCI president Anurag Thakur clarifying that the Indian government will monitor the security situation in Pakistan at the time and will take decision depending on circumstances.

"Even in the past, you would have seen many countries have pulled out to go there (Pakistan) and play because the situation there is not normal. Security is the main challenge there, like teams have been attacked in the past, which is a concern. So when the time comes, the Indian government will take a decision depending on the circumstances then."