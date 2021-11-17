David Lloyd apologizes to Azeem Rafiq over offensive comments on Asian players

Former England cricketer and Sky Sports commentator, David Lloyd has issued an apology to Azeem Rafiq and Asian players after he was accused of making racist comments. Responding on his Twitter, Lloyd stated that he deeply regrets his actions, and pledged for making cricket ‘a more inclusive sport’.

Former Yorkshire player, Azeem Rafiq, had exposed the institutionalized racism in the county team while he was playing for the club, and an independent committee has been investigating the matter. The committee, which investigated the matter found that the allegations made by the former Yorkshire cricketer were true. Notably, former chairperson of the Yorkshire County Cricket Club, Roger Hutton has recently revealed that the club is institutionally racist.

Meanwhile, Rafiq told a British parliamentary committee that David Lloyd had made disparaging comments about Asian cricketers. Rafiq testified that members of the media were also guilty of racism and identified Lloyd as messaging others in the media and saying: "a clubhouse is the lifeblood of a club and Asian players don't go there".

Responding to it, Lloyd issued a statement on his official Twitter handle on Tuesday, apologizing to Rafiq and the Asian community for his racist comments.

"In October 2020, I had a private message exchange with a third party involved in cricket, about a number of topics," Lloyd said.

"In these messages, I referred to allegations about Azeem Rafiq which I had heard from within the game. I also made some comments about the Asian cricket community.

"I deeply regret my actions, and I apologise most sincerely to Azeem and to the Asian cricket community for doing this, and for any offence caused.

"I am strongly committed to making cricket a more inclusive sport. It is very obvious now that more work needs to be done and I will do everything I can to remove discrimination from the sport I love, and the sport that has been my life for over 50 years."

The former Yorkshire off-spinner added that he found Lloyd's comments "disturbing" as his employers Sky Sports has been doing amazing work on bringing racism issues to the front, and termed the 74-year-old as a "closet racist".

Reacting to the confession of Lloyd, Sky Sports issued a statement saying that they oppose all sorts of discrimination.

"Sky is committed to actively championing inclusion in cricket - and in all sports - and opposing all forms of discrimination," Sky said in a statement.