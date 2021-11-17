Ashes 2021-22 | Australia announce 15-member squad for first two Tests

Cricket Australia (CA) have named a 15-member squad for the first two Ashes Tests in Brisbane and Adelaide. Usman Khawaja, who scored back-to-back centuries in the Sheffield Shield last month, has been included in the Ashes squad after being overlooked by the selectors for more than two years.

Australia unveiled their 15-member Ashes squad for the first two Tests in Brisbane and Adelaide respectively. The first Test in Brisbane is scheduled to begin on December 8 before the second pink-ball match at Adelaide Oval from December 16. Queensland batsman, Us man Khawaja, who has been in fine form in the Sheffield Shield this season, was recalled to the side after two years.

The national selectors have also named Michael Neser and Jhye Richardson as the backup for the Australian pace trio of Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, and Josh Hazlewood. Uncapped leg-spinner Mitchell Swepson has been picked in the 15-member squad to back Nathan Lyon in the spin bowling unit. Marcus Harris will open the batting along with David Waner, who was recently adjudged as Player of the Tournament at the T20 World Cup 2021.

Chairman of selectors, George Bailey is hopeful of a great performance from the selected 15-member squad for the Ashes.

"Jhye is seeing the rewards of concentrating on his red ball cricket in the build up to this series. We know he has an exceptional skill set and are excited about what he brings to the team now his body is back on track, “ George Bailey said.

"Marcus has been a consistent run scorer domestically and had a strong winter further developing his game with Leicestershire. He is a good player who will be looking to build a strong partnership with David Warner at the top of the order.

"Travis finished last summer strongly, second only to Cameron Green for runs scored, and has again started the season well. He drives the game forward and can put the opposition under pressure with his ability to score quickly. Similarly, Usman Khawaja has been in great touch. He brings a calm, consistent and experienced component to the batting line up and is a proven run scorer at Test level. He also has the ability to bat across a range of positions in the batting order," he added.

The selectors have also named 11-member Australia A squad side for an intra-squad match which is scheduled to be held from December 1-3 as part of their preparation. Mitchell Marsh, the star of the T20 World Cup final in Dubai, has been included in Australia A squad.

Australia Test squad: Tim Paine (C), Pat Cummins (VC), Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, Jhye Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner

Australia A players:Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Henry Hunt, Josh Inglis, Nic Maddinson, Mitchell Marsh, Matt Renshaw, Mark Steketee, Bryce Street