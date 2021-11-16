USA co-hosts for 2024 T20 WC, Pakistan to stage 2025 Champions Trophy

The ICC has confirmed hosts for eight global tournaments to be played between 2024 and 2031. USA will co-host the T20 World Cup 2024 alongside West Indies, while the Champions Trophy 2025 will be played in Pakistan - their first global event as host since the 1996 World Cup in the subcontinent.

USA and West Indies will host the T20 World Cup in 2024, as confirmed by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday, November 16. Pakistan, who last staged an ICC event 25 years ago - the 1996 World Cup in the subcontinent - has been awarded the 2025 Champions Trophy. Pakistan are the current title-holders, having won the 2027 competition in England and Wales.

A total of 14 countries have been assigned to host eight global competitions to be played between 2024 and 2031.

India will host three major events, which includes the 2026 T20 World Cup (alongside Sri Lanka), the 2029 Champions Trophy (in entirety) and the 2031 ODI World Cup (alongside Bangladesh).

South Africa, Zimbabwe & Namibia will jointly host the 2027 ODI World Cup. The 2028 T20 World Cup will be staged in Australia and New Zealand, while the following edition in 2030 will be jointly hosted by England, Ireland and Scotland.

"The hosts were selected via a competitive bidding process overseen by a Board sub-committee chaired by Martin Snedden along with Sourav Ganguly and Ricky Skerritt," the ICC said in a statement.

"The ICC Board accepted the recommendations of the committee, who conducted a thorough review of each bid along with ICC management. A similar process to identify the hosts for ICC Women's and U19s events for the next cycle will be undertaken early next year."

2024-2031 ICC tournaments host summary

ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 - West Indies & USA

ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 - Pakistan

ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 - India & Sri Lanka

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2027 - South Africa, Zimbabwe & Namibia

ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2028 - Australia and New Zealand

ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2029 - India

ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2030 - England, Ireland & Scotland

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2031 - India and Bangladesh