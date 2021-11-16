T20 World Cup 2021 | Brad Hogg names Jasprit Bumrah in his Team of the Tournament

Today at 4:21 PM
Former Australia spinner Brad Hogg has named Jasprit Bumrah as the lone Indian player in his T20 World Cup 2021 team of the tournament. Bumrah, who bagged seven wickets from five Super 12s matches at an economy of 5.08, features as one of the three seamers alongside Trent Boult and Josh Hazlewood.
Australia won their maiden T20 World Cup title by defeating New Zealand by eight wickets in the final in Dubai on Sunday. The tournament saw some fine individual performances, with top players plying their trade throughout.
Brad Hogg, the former Australia spinner, picked his team of the tournament, and named Babar Azam as the captain. Jasprit Bumrah was the lone Indian pick in Hogg's XI.
Bumrah was one of India's impressive performers in an otherwise disappointing campaign, which started with defeats to Pakistan and New Zealand respectively. The right-ram quick bagged seven wickets from five matches, while maintaining an economy of 5.08.
Hogg, who featured in Australia's 50-over World Cup wins in 2003 and 2007, stated that Bumrah is one of the best death bowlers in the game at present.
"Finally found an Indian that could fit in my team. Jasprit Bumrah, obviously a very good new-ball bowler, can bowl in the middle overs with spin at the other end, it is sometimes a nice combination to have in those middle overs. He is also one of the best death bowlers going around in World Cricket at the moment." he said while speaking on his Youtube channel.
"Babar Azam will captain the team and open the batting as well. He has done a fantastic job by being able to control the innings. He also led his troops perfectly."
Brad Hogg's Team Of The Tournament: Babar Azam (C), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Matthew Wade (WK), Asif Ali, Rashid Khan, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Josh Hazlewood and Adam Zampa
