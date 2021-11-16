Sport is a great leveller, you will always have second chance, says David Warner after T20 World Cup 2021 glory

David Warner, who led Sunrisers Hyderabad to 2016 IPL triumph, was sacked from the team captaincy and was later dropped from the playing XI during the 2021 edition. Warner, the highest run-scorer among overseas batsmen in IPL history with 5,449 runs at 41.6, could manage just 195 runs in eight innings at an average of 24.37.

With many raising doubts over his form, the swashbuckling left-hander returned to his dominant best at the T20 World Cup 2021, aggregating 289 runs at 48.17 to power his team to maiden title. He scored 49 in the semi-final against Pakistan and smashed a 38-ball 53 in the final against New Zealand, and was named the Player of the Tournament.

"Whatever may have been the reason for me not finding a spot in an IPL team, I can tell you I was training the hardest I ever did," Warner told the Economic Times. "I didn't miss a single day. I was batting extremely well in the nets, and it was only a matter of time before it all started to work out. So yes, while it hurt, I knew I would have another opportunity. Sport is a great leveller, and if you are true to the sport and keep working hard, you will always have a second chance. I just wanted to keep working the hardest and stay true. I am glad it worked out for me.