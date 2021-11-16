Sport is a great leveller, you will always have second chance, says David Warner after T20 World Cup 2021 glory

Today at 3:32 PM
David Warner attributed his T20 World Cup 2021 success to extreme hard work, and was glad to have got an opportunity, after being sacked as Sunrisers Hyderabad captain and being dropped from playing XI during IPL 2021. Warner aggregated 289 runs at 48.17 in Australia’s victorious T20 WC campaign.
David Warner, who led Sunrisers Hyderabad to 2016 IPL triumph, was sacked from the team captaincy and was later dropped from the playing XI during the 2021 edition. Warner, the highest run-scorer among overseas batsmen in IPL history with 5,449 runs at 41.6, could manage just 195 runs in eight innings at an average of 24.37.
With many raising doubts over his form, the swashbuckling left-hander returned to his dominant best at the T20 World Cup 2021, aggregating 289 runs at 48.17 to power his team to maiden title. He scored 49 in the semi-final against Pakistan and smashed a 38-ball 53 in the final against New Zealand, and was named the Player of the Tournament.
The 35-year-old opened up on the hard yards put in the nets during a challenging phase in his career.
"Whatever may have been the reason for me not finding a spot in an IPL team, I can tell you I was training the hardest I ever did," Warner told the Economic Times. "I didn't miss a single day. I was batting extremely well in the nets, and it was only a matter of time before it all started to work out. So yes, while it hurt, I knew I would have another opportunity. Sport is a great leveller, and if you are true to the sport and keep working hard, you will always have a second chance. I just wanted to keep working the hardest and stay true. I am glad it worked out for me.
"When you are dropped from the team you have loved the most for years without any real fault of yours and stripped of captaincy without being given a reason, it hurts.
"At the same time, there are no complaints. The fans in India have always been there for me, and it is for them that you play. We play to entertain. We play to push for excellence."
Warner was extremely thrilled with Australia’s overall performance at the marquee event, which came after five consecutive T20I series defeats.
"It is one of the happiest moments of my life," he said. "Before the tournament started, I had told you that we were ready. We had a very good team, and every member was determined to leave a mark. Thereafter, we peaked at the right time and once we peaked and everyone started doing their part, there was no looking back. We have an amazing bunch here and can't tell you how happy everyone is."
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
- David Warner
- T 20 World Cup 2021
- T 20 World Cup
- Icc T 20 World Cup 2021
- Ipl 2021
- Indian Premier League 2021
- Ipl
- Indian Premier League
- Australia Cricket Team
- Sunrisers Hyderabad
- SRH
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.