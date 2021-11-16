'My friend Kane Williamson will still be there' - David Warner asks fan to keep supporting SRH

Today at 9:02 AM
David Warner, who was adjudged Man of the Series in the recently-concluded T20 World Cup 2021 on Sunday, has almost confirmed that he will be leaving the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) for IPL 2022. Replying to a fan on Instagram, the Australian southpaw asked him to keep supporting the 2016 champions.
The 35-year-old had led SRH to their maiden IPL title win in 2016. During IPL 2020 he had become the only player in the history of the league to score runs in excess of 500 in almost in six consecutive seasons.
However, the experieced campaigner was sacked from captaincy and dropped from the playing XI due to his bad form in the first leg of IPL 2021 in India. He played the first two matches for the Orange Army in the second leg in the UAE but was dropped again. There were reports that the opener was not even allowed to travel with the team to the stadium ahead of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) clash. Warner was seen sitting with a SRH flag in his hand during the team's last match of the season which concluded on October 15.
David Warner was almost written of ahead of the T20 World Cup 2021 but the he roared back to form on time and scored 289 runs to fire Australia to their maiden T20 World Cup win on Sunday at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. After the win, Warner has replied to a post from SRH - after a fan suggested that he desrves a better IPL franchise.
"You deserve better team than SRH David Warner. We believed in you that you will make a comeback," the fan wrote.
Replying to the comment, Davidd Warner urged the fan to keep supporting the franchise for his friend Kane Willaimson.
"make sure you keep supporting as my friend Kane will still be there please."
David Warner is expected to enter the auction pool ahead of the IPL 2022.
