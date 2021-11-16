IND vs NZ | ‘India to win 2-1’ – Harbhajan Singh predicts India-New Zealand T20I series result

Harbhajan Singh has predicted that India will beat New Zealand by 2-1 in the upcoming three match T20I series, beginning November 17 in Jaipur. Harbhajan also lauded Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav, and stated that the youngsters could fit in any role allotted by the team management.

After the conclusion of the T20 World Cup 2021, India will host a three-match T20I series against New Zealand, beginning November 17 in Jaipur. The team will be led by newly appointed T20 captain Rohit Sharma, and will be under the guidance of new head coach Rahul Dravid. New Zealand, the T20 WC 2021 runners-up, will miss the services of Kane Williamson, and will be led by Tim Southee.

While New Zealand has had the better of India in ICC tournaments of late, the Men in Blue have had an upper hand in recent bilateral series, having won two of the last three, including a 5-0 clean sweep on the tour last year.

Harbhajan Singh feels that India will win the upcoming series with a 2-1 margin.

"I wish Team India all the best and I hope they win. India winning the series 2-1 is what I am predicting," Harbhajan said on Star Sports.

India squad features young guns Ruturaj Gaikwad, Venkatesh Iyer, Avesh Khan and Harshal Patel among others, who were awarded on the basis of their IPL 2021 performances. Harbhajan wished to see more of Ishan Kishan, who he feels will be a key player for India in next year's T20 World Cup.

"I want to see some of the new players in a different role. Like Ishan Kishan, I want to see him play regularly. He has a lot of potential. He will be a key player for the next T20 World Cup. He will have the responsibility of batting at No. 3 so I feel he should be given as many chances as possible," Harbhajan said.

Suryakumar Yadav has scored 181 runs at 45.25 in eight T20Is. He aggregated 317 runs from 14 matches in IPL 2021. Harbhajan lauded the right-hander for his 360-degree game, and looked forward to see more of him.

"Apart from him, Suryakumar Yadav is a player who can fit in any format," he said. "A player like him can bat at any position. I would want that role to be given to him because he is a player who can win you tournaments, not only matches. He has that 360-degree game. He is one of those guys I am really looking forward to performing."