IND vs NZ | Hardik Pandya knows exactly what he needs to do, says KL Rahul on the all-rounder’s exclusion

Pandya’s form with the bat has been poor since the first phase of the IPL 2021 back in India. The 28-year-old's poor form continued in Sri Lanka as he couldn’t score cross the 20-run mark in the two ODIs and the first T20I, in which he batted. He wasn’t available for the remaining two T20Is as he was isolated due to Coviid19 outbreak in the camp. As far as his bowling is concerned, the Baroda all-rounder has rolled his arms in the limited overs series against England in February-March and against Sri Lanka in July-August this year.