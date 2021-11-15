Wouldn’t be surprised if David Warner ends up at RCB, says Brad Hogg

Today at 2:52 PM
Brad Hogg feels that David Warner could be roped in by the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the IPL 2022 auctions. Warner, who was dropped from the Sunrisers Hyderabad playing XI during IPL 2021, bounced back as Australia’s premier match-winner during their victorious T20 World Cup campaign.
David Warner was sacked from Sunrisers Hyderabad captaincy, and was later sidelined from the playing XI, after having aggregated 195 runs from eight innings at 24.38 and strike-rate of 107.73 during IPL 2021. The swashbuckling opener had led the franchise to their only title win in 2016, and is currently the highest run-scorer among overseas batsmen in the tournament history with 5,449 runs at 41.6.
Last month, he had confirmed that he’d put his name in the mega auction ahead of 2022 season. Brad Hogg, the former Australia wrist-spinner, reckoned that Warner could well end up with the RCB, and might well be looked at as a potential captaincy candidate, with Virat Kohli having stepped down from the role.
"I wouldn't be surprised if he ends up at RCB because that kind of wicket will suit him at Bangalore and they need a leader. The RCB might get him in because of his captaincy record as Kohli has relinquished his post," Hogg said on his YouTube channel.
"I don't think Warner will play for SRH anymore. I think there is bit of a relationship problem between the franchise management and David Warner," he noted.
After an unusually quiet IPL season, Warner bounced back to his dominant best at the T20 World Cup 2021, aggregating 289 runs at 48.17, including scores of 49 and 53 in the semifinal and final respectively. His consistent run fetched him the Player of the Tournament award.
