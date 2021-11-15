Wouldn’t be surprised if David Warner ends up at RCB, says Brad Hogg

David Warner was sacked from Sunrisers Hyderabad captaincy, and was later sidelined from the playing XI, after having aggregated 195 runs from eight innings at 24.38 and strike-rate of 107.73 during IPL 2021. The swashbuckling opener had led the franchise to their only title win in 2016, and is currently the highest run-scorer among overseas batsmen in the tournament history with 5,449 runs at 41.6.