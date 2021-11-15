T20 World Cup Final | Watch - Matthew Wade and Marcus Stoinis drink from shoe after historic title triumph

Today at 12:13 PM
In a video posted by the ICC, Matthew Wade and Marcus Stoinis could be seen doing Australian Formula One driver Daniel Ricciardo's famous 'Shoey' celebration. The Aaron Finch-led side registered a crushing 8-wicket win over New Zealand to claim their maiden T20 World Cup title on Sunday in Dubai.
The Australia cricket team, who have won five ODI World Cups so far, clinched their first-ever T20 WC title by handing an eight-wicket defeat to the Kane Williamson-led side in the final at the ICC mega event on Sunday in Dubai. Australia's David Warner and Mitchell Marsh starred in the summit clash against New Zealand with their brisk fifties. After winning their maiden T20 World Cup title, Australian cricketers celebrated their victory in some style.
In the video posted by ICC, the new T20I champions can be seen posing for a picture before Matthew Wade announces a 'shoey' celebration. The wicketkeeper-batsman, who smashed back-to-back three sixes against Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi in the semi-finals, took off his shoes and poured some beer inside it before gulping at once amid loud roar from his teammates. Marcus Stoinis joins him soon and refills the same shoe to repeat the celebration.
How's your Monday going? 😅#T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/Fdaf0rxUiV— ICC (@ICC) November 15, 2021
Here is how other Australian players are celebrating:
Im unreachable the next few days… cheers 🏆🥇— Glenn Maxwell (@Gmaxi_32) November 14, 2021
