T20 World Cup Final | 'Out of form!!' tweets David Warner's wife Candice as southpaw stars in Australia's title win

Ahead of the T20 World Cup 2021 in UAE and Oman, David Warner was written off by many due to his age and lack of form. The 35-year-old was dropped by his IPL franchise from their playing XI after two bad outings in the second leg of the IPL 2021 in the UAE. Earlier, during the first half of the lucrative league, the southpaw was sacked from the captaincy of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), and Kane Willamson was appointed as the new skipper of the franchise.