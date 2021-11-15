T20 World Cup Final | 'Out of form!!' tweets David Warner's wife Candice as southpaw stars in Australia's title win

Today at 11:23 AM
After Australia defeated New Zealand in the T20 World Cup 2021 final to lift their maiden title in the shortest format, David Warner's wife Candice hit back at the critics who questioned the Australian opener’s batting form. Warner was named the Player of the Tournament at the T20 World Cup 2021.
Ahead of the T20 World Cup 2021 in UAE and Oman, David Warner was written off by many due to his age and lack of form. The 35-year-old was dropped by his IPL franchise from their playing XI after two bad outings in the second leg of the IPL 2021 in the UAE. Earlier, during the first half of the lucrative league, the southpaw was sacked from the captaincy of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), and Kane Willamson was appointed as the new skipper of the franchise.
However, David Warner displayed a brilliant batting performance at the ICC showpiece event, and scored 289 runs at an average of 48.16 from seven matches. The left-hander had headed into the final on the back of match-winning 89* against the West Indies and 49 against Pakistan in the semi-final. The Australian opener smashed a 38-ball 53 in the final against New Zealand on Sunday in Dubai, and also he put on a crucial 92-run stand with Mitchell Marsh.
After the southpaw was adjudged Player of the Tournament, David Warner’s wife Candice hilariously hit back at her husband’s critics, who questioned the left-hander's batting form and his inclusion in the Australia squad, and tweeted "Out of form, too old and slow!
Out of form, too old and slow! 😳🤣 congratulations @davidwarner31 pic.twitter.com/Ljf25miQiM— Candice Warner (@CandiceWarner31) November 14, 2021
Warner scored 289 runs from seven matches at an impressive average of 48.16 at the T20 World Cup 2021
