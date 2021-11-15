T20 World Cup 2021 | VIDEO: Australia players dance on percussion drums tunes after T20 WC win

Today at 4:42 PM
In a video posted by the official T20 World Cup Instagram handle, the Australian team was seen dancing to the percussion drums tunes in celebration of their T20 World Cup 2021 triumph in Dubai on Sunday. Australia defeated New Zealand by eight wickets in the final to clinch their maiden title.
David Warner, Mitchell Marsh and Josh Hazlewood were Australia’s key performers in their eight-wicket T20 World Cup 2021 final win over New Zealand in Dubai on Sunday.
There was a guard of honour for the team as they exited the venue. The players danced to the percussion drums tunes as they walked through in celebration, with Marcus Stoinis grabbing everyone’s attention present. The all-rounder even accompanied the drummers to play it, while showcasing his dance moves.
Earlier, there was a loud and buzzing celebration in the dressing rooms, the chants of which could be heard during Kane Williamson’s post-match press conference.
CELEBRATION AT ITS BEST!
Wait for Marcus Stoinis 😂😂#T20WorldCupFinal pic.twitter.com/IdefnJNSK8— Subhayan Chakraborty (@CricSubhayan) November 14, 2021
