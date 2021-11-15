T20 World Cup 2021 | ICC has to ensure level playing field, says Sunil Gavaskar

After Australia thrashed New Zealand by eight wickets in the T20 World Cup 2021 final on Sunday in Dubai, Sunil Gavaskar has stated that the International Cricket Council (ICC) should look into the unfair toss advantage. He further pointed out that the dew factor played a major role at the T20 WC.

Australia handed an eight-wicket defeat to New Zealand in the T20 World Cup final on Sunday in Dubai, and lifted their maiden title in the shortest format of the game. Earlier in the match, batting first, Kane Williamson’s masterly 85 off 48 balls guided New Zealand to a first-innings score of 172/4. Australia’s Josh Hazelwood was the pick of the bowlers, finishing 3/16 from his four overs.

In reply, Australia chased down the target with seven balls to spare as David Warner (53) and Mitchell Marsh (77*) starred for the Aaron Finch-led side with their brisk fifties. Glenn Maxwell fired an 18-ball 28 at the end to complete Australia's eight-wicket victory over New Zealand.

Meanwhile, Sunil Gavaskar has backed the commentators, and stated that the dew factor did not play a great role in the summit clash between Australia and New Zealand in Dubai. However, the former Indian cricketer pointed out that the dew factor was a major threat to the bowlers in the second innings during the group matches.

"The commentators were saying that the dew factor wasn't there today so I don't think it really came into play that much in this game but I think it has in the previous games and maybe that is something that needs to be looked at," Gavaskar told Sports Today.

"But you may also say that if the group matches are played at the same time then why change for the knockouts," he added.

29 out of 45 matches in the tournament were won by teams batting second. Despite having talented players in the squad, winning the toss was an important factor for the captains at the ICC showpiece event. Teams batting second won matches without much trouble from the bowlers, and claimed resounding victories. The team bowling first won 12 out of 13 times in Dubai - where the summit clash was played.

Gavaskar has opined that ICC should look into the unfair toss advantage, and has the responsibility to ensure a level playing field for both teams in a fixture.

"But again, I feel that it is something for the ICC Cricket Committee to get their heads around and make sure that there is a level playing field for both teams," said Gavaskar.

Speaking on Australia’s title victory, Gavaskar heaped praise on Mitchell Marsh and David Warner for their exuberant performances with the bat.

"I think Mitchell Marsh played an extraordinary innings, David Warner has been playing well for the last few matches. New Zealand would have wanted to get him more than Aaron Finch but they didn't get him and here we are. They won with six (seven) balls to spare. Maxwell and Marsh at the crease, those balls could have gone for 20 runs as well," said Gavaskar.