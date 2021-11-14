T20 World Cup 2021 Final | Proud of how guys went about the campaign, says Aaron Finch as Australia win T20 WC 2021

It was quite a turnaround for the Aaron Finch led side, who had lost each of their five bilateral T20I series in lead-up to the competition, the most recent ones coming with a 1-4 margin to the West Indies and Bangladesh respectively.

"This is huge, to be the first Australia team to do it. So proud of how the guys went about the campaign. Bangladesh tour was certainly a turning point, backs were against the wall. We had to fight and certainly did that, had some great team and individual performances,” said Finch.

“David Warner, can't believe people wrote him off a couple of weeks ago, it was almost like poking the bear. Zampa is Player of the tournament for me, controlled the game, got big wickets, super player. Mitch Marsh, what a way to start, put pressure on from the start. Matt Wade came in under an injury cloud and got the job done. He came in in the semi-final alongside Marcus Stoinis and did the business."

"I don't really have words, what an amazing six weeks with this group,” said Marsh as he received his Player of the Match award. “Love them to death. World champs. [No3] The coaching staff came up to me in the West Indies and said you're going to bat three for this tournament, and I jumped at it. Have the staff to thank for backing me and getting me up the top there. [Six first ball] Not a whole lot of thinking that goes into it. Wanted to have a presence, be in the contest, go out there and play my game. It's unbelievable."