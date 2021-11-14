T20 World Cup 2021 Final | Definitely up there with 2015 World Cup win, says David Warner as Australia clinch maiden T20 WC

Today at 12:11 AM
After Australia handed a resounding eight-wicket defeat to New Zealand in the T20 World Cup 2021 final in Dubai on Sunday, David Warner has stated that he always wanted to put on a great spectacle for everyone. Warner scored 289 runs from seven matches and was adjudged the Player of the Tournament.
After being asked to bat first, Kane Williamson's swashbuckling 85 off 48 led New Zealand to 172/4 in the T20 World Cup 2021 final on Sunday. In reply, Australia did not have a great start to their chase as they lost Aaron Finch early in the innings. However, David Warner stood solid at one end and smashed 38-ball 53, which included four boundaries and three sixes. He put on a crucial 92-run stand with Mitchell Marsh, who was awarded Man of the Match for his unbeaten 77 off 50.
Warner, who headed into the tournament after being dropped by his IPL franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad during the second leg of the tournament in the UAE, scored 289 runs from seven matches at an impressive average of 48.17 in Australia's victorious campaign.
The left-hander had headed into the final on the back of match-winning 89* against the West Indies and 49 against Pakistan in the semi-final. He was adjudged Player of the Tournament for his stellar performances throughout.
Reflecting on Australia's title win, Warner stated that the joy of winning the T20 World Cup equalled to that of the 2015 World Cup win at home.
"Always felt really well. Didn't get much time in the middle in the two practice matches obviously," said Warner after the match. "But for me it was about going back to basics. Going to hard, synthetic wickets and try to hit some balls. Definitely up there with 2015. Being part of the World Cup final against England a decade ago definitely hurt. These guys are a great bunch of guys. Great support staff, great team, great support back home. Just wanted to put on a great spectacle for everyone. Bit of nerves around with a good score on the board. Just great to see the guys deliver."
