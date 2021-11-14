T20 World Cup 2021 Final | Definitely up there with 2015 World Cup win, says David Warner as Australia clinch maiden T20 WC

"Always felt really well. Didn't get much time in the middle in the two practice matches obviously," said Warner after the match. "But for me it was about going back to basics. Going to hard, synthetic wickets and try to hit some balls. Definitely up there with 2015. Being part of the World Cup final against England a decade ago definitely hurt. These guys are a great bunch of guys. Great support staff, great team, great support back home. Just wanted to put on a great spectacle for everyone. Bit of nerves around with a good score on the board. Just great to see the guys deliver."