Ravi Shastri roped in as Legends League Cricket Commissioner

Ravi Shastri, who coached the Indian team for four years, called it quits after the T20 World Cup 2021. Meanwhile, Legends League Cricket (LLC), a professional league for the retired cricketers, named Shastri as Commissioner for the upcoming edition of the tournament. The inaugural edition of the LLC is scheduled to be held in January 2022 in the Gulf.

Reflecting on his new role, Ravi Shastri stated that it feels great to remain connected with cricket, especially with the legends of the game. He further termed the Legends League Cricket as a ‘unique initiative’.

"It feels great to remain connected with cricket in the thick of action, especially with the Legends of the game who have been champions in their own rights," Shastri said in a release issued by the event's organizers on Monday.

"It is going to be a lot of fun with some serious cricket going. These stalwarts have nothing new to prove but they have their reputation in line and I can assure you, it will be interesting to see how they do justice to it.

"I am extremely thrilled to be a part of Legends League Cricket. This is a unique initiative and we see a very bright future ahead," added the 59-year-old.

The league will have former cricketers from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Australia, England, and other cricket nations. There will be a total of three teams and the players will represent India, Asia, and the Rest of the World.

Raman Raheja, co-founder, and CEO of the league, stated that Shastri is the apt personality to serve as the commissioner of the tournament.

"He (Shastri) has been a true legend of Indian and world cricket, bringing glory to India for years," Raheja said.

"We perhaps couldn't have a better person to lead our cricket affairs and guide the League in the right direction. We look forward to the exciting days ahead."

Australian physiotherapist Andrew Leipus, who was associated with the Indian cricket team and also the National Cricket Academy, has been appointed as the Director of the league.