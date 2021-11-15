Imam-ul-Haq named in Pakistan squad for Bangladesh Tests

Today at 7:45 PM
Pakistan have recalled opener Imam-ul-Haq for their two-match away Test series against Bangladesh, beginning November 26. Off-spinner Bilal Asif and uncapped batsmen Abdullah Shafique and Kamran Ghulam were the other notable picks in the 20-member squad, which will be led by Babar Azam.
Imam-ul-Haq has been recalled to Pakistan’s Test squad for their two-match Test series in Bangladesh beginning later this month. Imam, whose last Test appearance dates back to November 2019, was rewarded for his impressive show in the Quaid-e-Azam trophy, where he aggregated 488 runs from five innings, including an unbeaten double hundred.
Uncapped batsmen Kamran Ghulam and Abdullah Shafiq and off-spinner Bilal Asif were also included in the 20-member squad, with Haris Rauf, Imran Butt, Shahnawaz Dahani and Yasir Shah – each of whom were a part of the West Indies tour in July-August – being left out.
"As we already have four frontline fast bowlers, we have allowed Haris Rauf and Shahnawaz Dahani to return to Pakistan after the T20Is so that they can play in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy and prepare for Australia Tests," Chief Selector Muhammad Wasim said.
"Bangladesh are a strong side in their backyard but we have the resources, talent and experience to perform strongly and then carry that momentum into the Australia Tests, which will be part of the ICC World Test Championship."
The two teams will face-off in three T20Is on November 19, 20 and 22 respectively, before the first of two Tests kicks off on November 26 in Chattogram.
Pakistan Test squad: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan, Abdullah Shafique, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Bilal Asif, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Zahid Mahmood
📢 Pakistan squad for Bangladesh Tests announced📢#BANvPAK | #HarHaalMainCricket pic.twitter.com/cl4393qm54— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) November 15, 2021
