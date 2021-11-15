I felt really bad, was down for two-three days, reveals Yuzvendra Chahal on T20 World Cup snub

Yuzvendra Chahal stated that he was down for two-three days, and felt really bad when selectors overlooked him for India’s T20 World Cup 2021 campaign. Chahal had excelled for RCB during the IPL 2021 second leg with 14 wickets from eight matches, but was overlooked in the revised 15-member squad.

India had a disappointing T20 World Cup 2021 campaign as the Virat Kohli-led side failed to make it to the semi-finals at the marquee event. India’s early exit from the ICC mega event called for several debates regarding selections, especially with Yuzvendra Chahal’s exclusion from their 15-member squad.

Despite being a regular in India’s white-ball set-up in the last four years, Chahal was excluded from the T20 WC squad due to his poor from in the first half of IPL 2021. The leg-spinner picked only four wickets in seven games in the India leg of the tournament, at an economy of 8.26. He came back strongly in the UAE leg, and scalped 14 wickets from eight matches, while maintaining an economy rate of 7.06. However, he was still overlooked, with Rahul Chahar being preferred as one of four spin-bowling options.

Chahal stated that he felt relly bad when he was omitted from India’s squad for the marquee event. He further added that his family and fans played a crucial role in his return to form.

“I was not dropped in four years and then I got dropped for such a marquee event. I felt really bad. I was down for two-three days. But then I knew the second leg of the IPL was still around the corner. I went back to my coaches and spoke to them a lot,” Chahal said in a conversation with the Times of India.

“My wife and family were constantly encouraging me. My fans kept putting out motivational posts. That buoyed me. I decided to back my strengths and overcome my confusion. I couldn’t have sulked for long because that would have impacted my IPL form,” he added.

Speaking on his bond with India’s newly appointed T20I captain Rohit Sharma, Chahal stated that he always had good moments with the Indian opener on the field. Chahal was a part of the Mumbai Indians squad in 2013, when Rohit had led the franchise to their maiden IPL title.

“Whenever we are on the field, I always share my views with him like the time we got Kuldeep to bowl from a certain end to Babar Azam in the 2019 World Cup and got him out.

“Our relationship is beyond our cricket. That helps on the field too when you trust someone so much. It’s always good to know that if I share something with him, there will be a positive response and vibe,” Chahal said.

Chahal has been named in India’s squad for the T20I series against New Zealand, which is scheduled to begin on November 17 in Jaipur.