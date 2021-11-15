Amit Mishra mistakenly congratulates New Zealand for winning T20 World Cup 2021, deletes tweet later

Today at 12:42 PM
Veteran leg-spinner Amit Mishra wrongly congratulated Kane Williamson-led New Zealand for winning the T20 World Cup 2021 on Sunday. Mishra soon deleted the tweet and tagged the correct winners - Australian cricket team, who won the summit clash in Dubai International Cricket ground by 8 wickets.
After New Zealand posted 172/4 courtesy Kane Williamson's 85, Australia, chased down the target with utmost ease with 7 balls to spare. David Warner scored 53 runs before Mitchell Marsh and Glenn Maxwell 77* and 28* runs respectively to help Australia win their maiden T20 World Cup title.
Wishes started to pour in from all around the globe as soon as the Kangaroos clinched their sixth ICC world title. Jubliant Aussie players did not hold their emotions and hugged each other with tears of happiness in their eyes. Retired Australia all-rounder Shane Watson, on commentary duties at the ICC showpiece event, also found it hard to talk.
However, amid all the tears and joy, veteran India spinner Amit Mishra stole the limelight despite sitting thousand miles away in India. The 38-year-old Delhi Capitals player congratulated New Zealand before realising the blunder and deleting his tweet.
He soon figured out the real champions of the T20 World Cup 2021 and came up with the correct tweet and tagged the correct team this time around.
Congratulations team @CricketAus on winning the World Cup 🏆. Great team effort. Very well played. #NZvsAUS #T20WorldCupFinal #AajTak #DelhiCapitals #BCCI #T20WorldCup— Amit Mishra (@MishiAmit) November 14, 2021
However, fans had a fun time trolling Amit Mishra, who expected to enter the auction pool before the IPL 2022.
Congratulations Amit mishra for winning ballon d or 2021. https://t.co/M5np7q5vYu— ॐ (@ReturnofMasterr) November 14, 2021
Skipper kane to Amit mishra— Seja56 (@ChandSehjad) November 14, 2021
😂 pic.twitter.com/8Px919d8Ei
NCB to Amit Mishra after his tweet 🤣 #NZvAUS pic.twitter.com/VS1kkA1t7q— Kohlity Shot 🔥 (@hamza_ansari_18) November 14, 2021
Congratulations Amit Mishra for winning Khel ratna ❤️ #amitmishra pic.twitter.com/IRBioCwVRV— Dinesh (@sai_duvva) November 15, 2021
