You will get your autographs but can't wait for yours 'future captain', says Babar Azam in his reply to 8-year-old

Babar Azam has replied to the 8-year-old kid who requested the 27-year-old captain to send the autographs of all the Pakistan players at the T20 World Cup 2021 to his home. In his letter to Babar, Mohammad Haroon Suria has also expressed his desire to lead the Pakistan team to World Cup glory.

The kid has also backed the Pakistan team which crashed out of the ongoing showpiece event after their 5-wicket defeat against Australia on Wednesday.

"Dear Pakistani team. I am very proud, I love you Babar Azam. Well played everyone… nice batting, bowling. Yesterday in the match, I felt proud that Pakistan is going to win. Then in the middle, I was nervous and in the end I was frightened. Inshallah, in the future, we will win be captain and I will make sure to invite all of your team to my team. We will go the finals.

"Dear Babar, Please on a paper, can you write all your team members signatures and send them to my house please.

"Love you my Pakistani team. You win or lose, we still love you," Haroon has written.

From a future captain to current captain @babarazam258 I hope Babar Azam sends this 8-year old all the signatures 😍@TheRealPCB@TheRealPCBMediapic.twitter.com/jwociYh3Kb

— Alina Shigri (@alinashigri) November 13, 2021

Babar Azam, who scored 303 runs and is currently the highest run-getter in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021, took note of the letter after a journalist shared it on her Twitter handle.

Replying to kid the stylish right-hander wrote, "Dear Mohammad Haroon Suria, Salam. Thank you for such a kind letter for us, champion. I ABSOLUTELY believe in you and you can achieve anything with your focus, belief, and hard work. You will get your autographs but I can’t wait to get YOUR autograph future Captain."

Dear Mohammad Haroon Suria,



Salam,



Thank you for such a kind letter for us, champion. I ABSOLUTELY believe in you and you can achieve anything with your focus, belief, and hardwork.



You will get your autographs but I cant wait to get YOUR autograph future Captain. 🙌 https://t.co/FbalPUeBnC — Babar Azam (@babarazam258) November 13, 2021

Pakistan were being considered as the title favourites ever since their 10-wicket thumping win over arch-rivals India on October 24. A 5-wicket win over New Zealand stamped their dominance further as they remained unbeaten in the Super 12s.

The Men in Green were in the driver's seat for the majority of their semi-final clash against Australia in Dubai - a venue they had not lost in the T20Is since 2015. However, a breathtaking innings from Matthew Wade turned the match in its head as Australia chased down the 177-run target with an over to spare.