Will back Team India till the time I am able to watch cricket, says Ravi Shastri in his departing tweet

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri has thanked everyone in the team for the 'incredible journey' he had while coaching the team during his tenure. Shastri worked as a team director from 2014 to 2015 and then as a head coach from 2017 to the end of India’s journey in the T20 World Cup in Super 12.
The 59-year-old was appointed as Indian team director in 2014 ahead of the ODI series against England on their home soil after the team lost the Test series 1-3. He kept working with the team till the 2015 ODI World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. He was appointed as the head coach in 2017 after Anil Kumble left due to differences with captain Virat Kohli. His contract expired after the 2019 ODI World Cup in England and Wales. In August 2019, he was once again appointed as the head coach till the T20 World Cup 2021.
His coaching tenure ended with with India's exit in the T20 World Cup 2021 after the group stage. In his departing tweet, the former India all-rounder has mentioned Ajinkya Rahane, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.
“Now that the penny has dropped…thank you so much for making me part of this incredible journey. Memories that I will cherish and a team that I will continue to back till the time I’m able to watch the sport,” Shastri tweeted.
Now that the penny has dropped…thank you so much for making me part of this incredible journey. Memories that I will cherish and a team that I will continue to back till the time I’m able to watch the sport #TeamIndia @imVkohli @ImRo45 @ajinkyarahane88 🇮🇳🙏🏻— Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) November 13, 2021
Shastri has played 80 Tests and 150 ODIs and was part of the 1983-World Cup winning team. Under his coaching, the Virat Kohli-led side made it to the final of the inaugural World Test Championship. After his exit, Rahul Dravid is taking over the role from the home series against New Zealand starting November 17.
