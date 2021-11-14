Will back Team India till the time I am able to watch cricket, says Ravi Shastri in his departing tweet

The 59-year-old was appointed as Indian team director in 2014 ahead of the ODI series against England on their home soil after the team lost the Test series 1-3. He kept working with the team till the 2015 ODI World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. He was appointed as the head coach in 2017 after Anil Kumble left due to differences with captain Virat Kohli. His contract expired after the 2019 ODI World Cup in England and Wales. In August 2019, he was once again appointed as the head coach till the T20 World Cup 2021.