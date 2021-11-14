 user tracker image
    Twitter reacts as John Cena shares picture of MS Dhoni on Instagram - 'You can't see me'

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    MS Dhoni was appointed the mentor of Team India for T20 World Cup 2021

    | Twitter Image

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 11:06 AM

    WWE superstar John Cena on Saturday shared a picture of former India captain MS Dhoni on his Instagram handle. The picture showing Dhoni stretching his arm for a hand shake has got over 1 million likes and also sparked a meme fest with Cena's iconic 'You can't see me gesture' at the centre of it.

    The 16-time WWE champion has himself joked about his extremely famous hand gesture on numerous occasions, especially in the recent past in which he has made less frequent appearances in the ring and embarked on a career in movies.

    MS Dhoni, the former captain of the Indian cricket team, was appointed as the mentor for the Virat Kohli-led team for the T20 World Cup 2021 which concludes on Sunday, November 15 with an Australia versus New Zealand final. India was knocked out of the ICC showpiece event after losing two of their five matches in the Super 12.

    View this post on Instagram

    A post shared by John Cena (@johncena)

