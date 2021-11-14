Twitter reacts as John Cena shares picture of MS Dhoni on Instagram - 'You can't see me'

Today at 11:06 AM
WWE superstar John Cena on Saturday shared a picture of former India captain MS Dhoni on his Instagram handle. The picture showing Dhoni stretching his arm for a hand shake has got over 1 million likes and also sparked a meme fest with Cena's iconic 'You can't see me gesture' at the centre of it.
The 16-time WWE champion has himself joked about his extremely famous hand gesture on numerous occasions, especially in the recent past in which he has made less frequent appearances in the ring and embarked on a career in movies.
MS Dhoni, the former captain of the Indian cricket team, was appointed as the mentor for the Virat Kohli-led team for the T20 World Cup 2021 which concludes on Sunday, November 15 with an Australia versus New Zealand final. India was knocked out of the ICC showpiece event after losing two of their five matches in the Super 12.
A picture of Dhoni with a better captain than him— Avgat (@Avgat_) November 13, 2021
You can't see me!
John Cena posted a picture of him shaking hands with Dhoni— Chaitanya (@chaitanya11041) November 13, 2021
That aged well!!
You know the joke right ?— ~KS~ (@ks_mufc) November 13, 2021
November 13, 2021
Just King things
MS shaking hands with better finisher than him in world cricket...— EngineCricket (@EngineCricket) November 13, 2021
Not even a debate
Everyone is a king untill the real king 🔥arrive— HEMANTH (@HEMANTHL081) November 13, 2021
On another note
Who handles Jhon Cena's account is still a mystery— Chayan Ghosh (@HillsofChayan) November 13, 2021
Exactly
WWE Players and their love for— Nithish Msdian (@thebrainofmsd) November 14, 2021
MS Dhoni ! 😁❤️
Then : @TheRock
Now : @JohnCena#MSDhoni • #WhistlePodu pic.twitter.com/8GtFcEQv0y
Lmao
@JohnCena Statpadding for likes 😉👊— Rushí🦏 (@rushi_1011) November 14, 2021
