Took pride in what I did for my team, I showed off, says Jaydev Unadkat defending his social media videos

Jaydev Unadkat says that he took pride in what he did for his team Saurashtra while clarifying his tweet from Friday in which he had said, "Just another bowler who can bat". He posted a video of him batting in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy on his Twitter handle which sent the internet into a frenzy.

Unadkat is currently playing the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and has grabbed nine wickets in five games while scoring an unbeaten 58 against Hyderabad. He represented India in the U-19 World Cup in 2010 played in New Zealand. Same year, he made his Test debut against South Africa but never got another opportunity. He made his ODI debut in 2013 in the tour of Zimbabwe and T20I debut came against the same opposition in 2016. Meanwhile, the 30-year-old’s tweet created rumours that he is taking a jibe at the BCCI. The left-arm pacer has been a consistent performer in domestic cricket for a while, however he is still waiting for a chance to represent India for the first time after Match 2018.

The Rajathan Royals pacer also posted a video of his stellar bowling peformance before issuing the clarification.

The Porbandar-born was again ignored by the selectors for the 2-Test series and the 3-match T20I series against New Zealand starting November 17 in Jaipur. Unadkat has also not found a place in India A squad for the South Africa tour.

The 30-year-old has refuted the rumours on Saturday, November 13 saying that his video was not directed towards anyone, adding thet he was just thrilled and showing off his performance for Saurashtra.

"By the means of uploading videos of what I was able to do in a recent domestic series (cos it isn’t telecasted), doesn’t mean I am taking a jibe at anyone or any player in anyway. I took pride in what I did for my team. I am happy. I showed off. (don’t we all love to do that?),” tweeted Unadkat.

The left-arm bowler urged people to take things in a positive manner and respect those who are representing a country of billion at the highest level.

"Shouldn’t we take things in a positive way & have mutual respect for everyone who’s reached this level in the sport? Typing a tweet can be easy, but reaching an elite level in a sport, in a country of a billion, is not," Unadkat posted in continuation of his earlier tweet.

Unadkat will be next seen leading his team against Karnataka in the quarter-final of Syed Mushtaq Ali Tropy in Delhi on Tuesday.