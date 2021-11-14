T20 World Cup | Waqar Younis slams Justin Langer for praising David Warner’s six on double-bounce ball

Former Pakistan captain Waqar Younis has slammed Australia head coach Justin Langer for praising David Warner's six off a delivery which bounced twice. The incident has again brought the 'Spirit of Cricket' in focus and several former cricketers have criticised the Australian southpaw for the shot.

In the second semi-final between Australia and Pakistan, the Aaron Finch-led team won the toss and asked the Babar Azam-led side to bat first. Pakistan amassed 176/4, thanks to Mohammad Rizwan (67) and Fakhar Zaman (55*). Mitchell Starc took two wickets while Pat Cummins and Adam Zampa registred one scalp each. In reply, Australia were 57/2 in seven overs when Hafeez came to bowl the eighth over. The first ball from Hafeez slipped from his hand and bounced twice on the wicket as David Warner positioned himself nicely to smoke a six over midwicket region.

The ICC rulebook permits batsmen to collect runs on deliveries that have bounced twice, but the act is considered against the 'Spirit of Cricket' by many.

The likes of Gautam Gambhir have slammed Warner for "pathetic" display of spirit of the game. Now, Waqar Younis has criticised Australia coach Justin Langer for hailing Warner's "presence of mind" to execute the shot.

"It’s fine. It was legal. He had the right to hit it and he did. That’s all good. But promoting it is wrong. The way Justin Langer praised it by saying things like ‘Brilliant presence of mind, I’ve never seen anything like this on the cricket pitch’… that is ridiculous. That is not right. What are you teaching the little kids? Fine, it is your mindset… you play the way you want to but don’t teach the youngsters," Waqar said on ARY Sports.

The former Pakistan captain recalled an incident with Langer during their playing days where Langer didn’t walk off after the ball kissed the outside part of the 50-year-old's bat. Younis said that he was not surprised by the former opening batsman’s words.

"Justin Langer has this history. In a Test match in the 1990s, we played a very famous Test match at Hobart. We were on the brink of winning the Test match but when he nicked the ball, he did not walk. And it was the biggest nick I had ever heard," Waqar said.

"He admitted 2-3 days later. I had a chat with him at one of the functions and he said ‘oh, there was a click in there. I said 'don't give me that rubbish’. He agreed to it. What are you trying to promote?"